BRIEF-Bharat Forge says no plans to raise $500 mln via offshore bonds
* Says clarifies on news item " Bharat Forge plans to raise $500 million via offshore bonds"
* Castor seed September-December contracts declined further on selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,545.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,542.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open 3,710.00 3,945.00 High 3,728.00 3,969.00 Low 3,612.00 3,870.00 Close 3,638.00 3,901.00 Previous close 3,701.00 3,945.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:25 11Sep13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Sep 11 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,47,000-0,48,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,717 versus 0,670-0,720 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,710.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,692.00 Previous close 3,945.00 3,701.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 11 September 2013 15:25:46RTRS {C}ENDS
* Says clarifies on news item " Bharat Forge plans to raise $500 million via offshore bonds"
HONG KONG, April 5 (IFR) - Activity picked up in Asian credit markets on Wednesday as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed trading following a holiday break, but overall spreads stayed almost flat.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Apr 3) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% -----------------------------------------