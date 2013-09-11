* Castor seed September-December contracts declined further on selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,545.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,542.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open 3,710.00 3,945.00 High 3,728.00 3,969.00 Low 3,612.00 3,870.00 Close 3,638.00 3,901.00 Previous close 3,701.00 3,945.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:25 11Sep13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Sep 11 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,47,000-0,48,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,717 versus 0,670-0,720 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,710.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,692.00 Previous close 3,945.00 3,701.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 11 September 2013 15:25:46RTRS {C}ENDS