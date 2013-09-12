* Castor seed future December contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,665-0,725 versus 0,670-0,717 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,890.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,915.00 n.q. Previous close 3,901.00 3,638.00