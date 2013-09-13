* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,660-0,725 versus 0,665-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,916.00 n.q. At 1205 local time 3,922.00 n.q. Previous close 3,910.00 3,650.00