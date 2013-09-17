* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,665-0,715 versus 0,660-0,715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,852.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,858.00 n.q. Previous close 3,845.00 3,600.00