* Castor seed September-December contracts dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,515.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,525.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open n.q. 3,852.00 High n.q. 3,867.00 Low n.q. 3,809.00 Close n.q. 3,811.00 Previous close 3,600.00 3,845.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:59 17Sep13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Sep 17 * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,665-0,715 versus 0,660-0,715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,852.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,858.00 n.q. Previous close 3,845.00 3,600.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 17 September 2013 15:59:39RTRS {C}ENDS