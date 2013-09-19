* Castor seed December contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,507.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,507.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Dec. Contract Open n.q. 3,780.00 High n.q. 3,833.00 Low n.q. 3,756.00 Close n.q. 3,816.00 Previous close 3,600.00 3,793.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:38 19Sep13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Sep 19 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 05,000-0,06,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,700 versus 665-0,710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,721.00 n.q. At 1235 local time 3,780.00 n.q. Previous close 3,793.00 3,600.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 19 September 2013 15:38:45RTRS {C}ENDS