* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 43,000-0,44,000 versus 05,000-0,06,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,714 versus 660-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,815.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,836.00 n.q. Previous close 3,816.00 3,600.00