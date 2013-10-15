* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 25,000-0,26,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-0,712 versus 660-0,720 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,863.00 At 1225 local time 3,855.00 Previous close 3,868.00