BRIEF-Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oxwKoI) Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 25,000-0,26,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-0,712 versus 660-0,720 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,863.00 At 1225 local time 3,855.00 Previous close 3,868.00
* Seeks members' nod for sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Vikram Kapur has resigned from board as non-executive chairman and director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: