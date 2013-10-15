* Castor seed December contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,515.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,525.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,863.00 High 3,880.00 Low 3,820.00 Close 3,841.00 Previous close 3,868.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:56 15Oct13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Oct 15 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 25,000-0,26,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-0,712 versus 660-0,720 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,863.00 At 1225 local time 3,855.00 Previous close 3,868.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 15 October 2013 15:56:51RTRS {C}ENDS