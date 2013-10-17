* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying, * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 30,000-0,31,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,705 versus 665-0,712 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,825.00 At 1245 local time 3,852.00 Previous close 3,841.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- October 17 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.45 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Oct. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1245 local time n.q. Previous close ------