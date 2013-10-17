* Castor seed December contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,530.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,515.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,825.00 High 3,863.00 Low 3,820.00 Close 3,834.00 Previous close 3,841.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying, * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,705 versus 0,665-0,712 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,825.00 At 1245 local time 3,852.00 Previous close 3,841.00