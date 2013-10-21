* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 31,000-0,32,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,702 versus 650-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,760.00 At 1215 local time 3,734.00 Previous close 3,760.00