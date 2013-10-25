Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-October 25 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,655-0,700 versus 0,655-0,702 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,700.00 At 1215 local time 3,685.00 Previous close 3,701.00