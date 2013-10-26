* Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,700 versus 0,655-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,690.00 At 1215 local time 3,682.00 Previous close 3,699.00