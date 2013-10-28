* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,697 versus 0,650-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,693.00 At 1215 local time 3,740.00 Previous close 3,688.00