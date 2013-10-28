* Castor seed December contract improved due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,442.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,445.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,693.00 High 3,765.00 Low 3,685.00 Close 3,741.00 Previous close 3,688.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:50 28Oct13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Oct 28 * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,697 versus 0,650-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,693.00 At 1215 local time 3,740.00 Previous close 3,688.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 28 October 2013 13:50:05RTRS {C}ENDS