* Castor seed December contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,460.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,442.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,741.00 High 3,756.00 Low 3,714.00 Close 3,718.00 Previous close 3,741.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:04 29Oct13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Oct 29 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,702 versus 0,650-0,697 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,741.00 At 1145 local time 3,738.00 Previous close 3,741.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 29 October 2013 14:04:06RTRS {C}ENDS