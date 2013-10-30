* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,703 versus 0,650-0,702 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,722.00 At 1215 local time 3,721.00 Previous close 3,718.00