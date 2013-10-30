* Castor seed December contract improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,460.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,460.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,722.00 High 3,745.00 Low 3,712.00 Close 3,733.00 Previous close 3,718.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:34 30Oct13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Oct 30 * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,703 versus 0,650-0,702 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,722.00 At 1215 local time 3,721.00 Previous close 3,718.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 30 October 2013 13:34:14RTRS {C}ENDS