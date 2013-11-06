* Castor seed future September contract eased due to lack of speculative buying interest. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,457.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,457.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Open 3,760.00 High 3,804.00 Low 3,756.00 Close 3,799.00 Previous close 3,823.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:38 06Nov13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Nov 06 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,00,000-0,00,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,000-0,000 versus 0,669-0,706 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,760.00 At 1220 local time 3,776.00 Previous close 3,823.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 06 November 2013 13:38:48RTRS {C}ENDS