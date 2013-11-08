* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,04,000-0,05,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,660-0,685 versus 0,670-0,701 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open 3,760.00 At 1245 local time 3,774.00 Previous close 3,763.00