* Castor seed future December-March contracts increased due to speculative
buying at lower level
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,287.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 4,337.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Open 4,425.00 4,795.00
High 4,516.00 4,918.00
Low 4,425.00 4,770.00
Close 4,516.00 4,910.00
Previous close 4,384.00 4,785.00
----------------------------------------------------------
* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to
profit selling from bull operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,790-0,870 versus 0,810-0,880 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Today's open n.q. 4,795.00
At 1215 local time n.q. 4,763.00
Previous close 4,384.00 4,785.00