* Castor seed future December-March contracts increased due to speculative buying at lower level Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,287.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,337.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 4,425.00 4,795.00 High 4,516.00 4,918.00 Low 4,425.00 4,770.00 Close 4,516.00 4,910.00 Previous close 4,384.00 4,785.00 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,790-0,870 versus 0,810-0,880 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 4,795.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,763.00 Previous close 4,384.00 4,785.00