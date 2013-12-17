* Castor seed future March contract fluctuated in a wide range. Though ended on
a firm note, it dropped sharply from higher level due to profit selling pressure
from bull operators.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,412.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 4,287.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Open n.q. 4,950.00
High n.q. 5,063.00
Low n.q. 4,913.00
Close n.q. 4,943.00
Previous close 4,516.00 4,910.00
----------------------Earlier Report-----------------
* Castor seed future March contract increased in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,830-0,890 versus 0,790-0,870 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract March Contract
Today's open n.q. 4,950.00
At 1235 local time n.q. 5,063.00
Previous close 4,516.00 4,910.00