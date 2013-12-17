* Castor seed future March contract fluctuated in a wide range. Though ended on a firm note, it dropped sharply from higher level due to profit selling pressure from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,412.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,287.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open n.q. 4,950.00 High n.q. 5,063.00 Low n.q. 4,913.00 Close n.q. 4,943.00 Previous close 4,516.00 4,910.00 ----------------------Earlier Report----------------- * Castor seed future March contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,830-0,890 versus 0,790-0,870 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 4,950.00 At 1235 local time n.q. 5,063.00 Previous close 4,516.00 4,910.00