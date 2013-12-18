* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,52,000-0,53,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,820-0,890 versus 0,830-0,890 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 4,952.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,970.00 Previous close 4,516.00 4,943.00