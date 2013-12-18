* Castor seed future March contract improved due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,387.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,412.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open n.q. 4,952.00 High n.q. 5,023.00 Low n.q. 4,885.00 Close n.q. 4,956.00 Previous close 4,516.00 4,943.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:58 18Dec13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Dec 18 * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,52,000-0,53,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,820-0,890 versus 0,830-0,890 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 4,952.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,970.00 Previous close 4,516.00 4,943.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 18 December 2013 14:58:12RTRS {C}ENDS