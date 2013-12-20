* Castor seed future March contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm note due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,450.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,400.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open n.q. 5,039.00 High n.q. 5,087.00 Low n.q. 4,997.00 Close n.q. 5,022.00 Previous close 4,516.00 5,018.00 ---------------Earlier Report---------------- * Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,825-0,904 versus 0,810-0,895 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 5,039.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 5,067.00 Previous close 4,516.00 5,018.00