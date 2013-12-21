* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,820-0,915 versus 0,825-0,904 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 4,990.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,984.00 Previous close 4,516.00 5,022.00