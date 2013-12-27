* Castor seed future March-June contracts declined further due to continued selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,979.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,187.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Open 4,200.00 4,470.00 High 4,200.00 4,470.00 Low 4,140.00 4,461.00 Close 4,140.00 4,461.00 Previous close 4,250.00 4,559.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 21:15 27Dec13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- December 27 * Castor seed future March contract declined in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,51,000-0,52,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,820 versus 0,780-0,860 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 4,470.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 4,470.00 Previous close 4,250.00 4,559.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 27 December 2013 21:15:09RTRS {C}ENDS