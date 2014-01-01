* Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,810-0,890 versus 0,780-0,870 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,729.00 At 1215 local time 4,684.00 Previous close 4,592.00