* Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,790-0,860 versus 0,800-0,875 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,415.00 At 1225 local time 4,494.00 Previous close 4,535.00