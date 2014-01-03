* Castor seed future March contract fluctuated in a wide range. Although ended on a weak note, it recovered from its early low due to bear short covering at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,182.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,295.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 4,415.00 High 4,536.00 Low 4,399.00 Close 4,510.00 Previous close 4,535.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:00 03Jan14 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Jan 03 * Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,790-0,860 versus 0,800-0,875 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,415.00 At 1225 local time 4,494.00 Previous close 4,535.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 03 January 2014 15:00:16RTRS {C}ENDS