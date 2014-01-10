* Castor seed future March contract eased due to profit selling from
bull operators at higher level.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,112.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 4,152.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract
Open 4,425.00
High 4,445.00
Low 4,378.00
Close 4,409.00
Previous close 4,420.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
14:52 10Jan14 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Jan 10
* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to
seculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,770-0,840 versus 0,780-0,850 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract
Today's open 4,425.00
At 1215 local time 4,438.00
Previous close 4,420.00
