* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to seculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,835 versus 0,770-0,840 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,431.00 At 1215 local time 4,453.00 Previous close 4,409.00