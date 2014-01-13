* Castor seed future March contract declined sharply due to selling pressure
from bear operators at higher level.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,145.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 4,087.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract
Open 4,455.00
High 4,458.00
Low 4,315.00
Close 4,322.00
Previous close 4,449.00
15:12 13Jan14 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Jan 13
* Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,760-0,850 versus 0,760-0,835 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract
Today's open 4,455.00
At 1215 local time 4,511.00
Previous close 4,449.00
