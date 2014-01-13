* Castor seed future March contract declined sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,145.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,087.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 4,455.00 High 4,458.00 Low 4,315.00 Close 4,322.00 Previous close 4,449.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:12 13Jan14 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Jan 13 * Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,850 versus 0,760-0,835 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,455.00 At 1215 local time 4,511.00 Previous close 4,449.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 13 January 2014 15:12:58RTRS {C}ENDS