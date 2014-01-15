* Castor seed future March contract, affter opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,840 versus 0,760-0,850 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,313.00 At 1215 local time 4,328.00 Previous close 4,322.00