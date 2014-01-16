* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,765-0,840 versus 0,760-0,840 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,370.00 At 1215 local time 4,354.00 Previous close 4,363.00