MEDIA-eBay plans to close sale of India business to Flipkart in second half of the year - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Castor seed future March contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 4,105.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,090.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 4,370.00 High 4,375.00 Low 4,320.00 Close 4,327.00 Previous close 4,363.00
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
SINGAPORE, April 21 Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday after dropping to a four-month low earlier in the session, pressured by plentiful global supplies. Soybeans ticked higher, recouping the previous session's decline, while corn edged up after dropping more than 1 percent on Thursday. FUNDAMENTALS * For the week, July wheat contract has given up almost 5 percent, the biggest weekly decline in eight months. Corn has lost 3.5 percent after gainin