* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,770-0,831 versus 0,760-0,825 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,275.00 At 1215 local time 4,266.00 Previous close 4,263.00