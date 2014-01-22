* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,760-0,830 versus 0,770-0,831 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,265.00 At 1215 local time 4,237.00 Previous close 4,250.00