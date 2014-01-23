* Castor seed future March contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,750-0,815 versus 0,760-0,830 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,220.00 At 1215 local time 4,205.00 Previous close 4,220.00