BRIEF-Dwekam Industries approves sub-division of shares
* Says approved sub-division of 1 (one) equity share into 10 (ten) equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oavxo4) Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future March contract declined sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,982.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,060.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 4,220.00 High 4,240.00 Low 4,096.00 Close 4,097.00 Previous close 4,220.00
* Says approved sub-division of 1 (one) equity share into 10 (ten) equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oavxo4) Further company coverage:
Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Noble Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac