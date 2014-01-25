* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,730-0,780 versus 0,750-0,797 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,000.00 At 1215 local time 4,008.00 Previous close 4,013.00