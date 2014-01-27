MEDIA-Gulf Royal-backed Samena to raise $700 mln for Asia deals - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,720-0,790 versus 0,730-0,780 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,040.00 At 1235 local time 4,068.00 Previous close 4,049.00
(Adds details, updates prices) By Anusha Ravindranath April 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as continued relief from the outcome of the first phase of French elections supported appetite for assets such as stocks and development market foreign exchange. In Asia, ringgit and rupiah moved higher after they reopened following market holidays. The ringgit was the region's top gainer, hitting a five-month peak. The Taiwan dollar rose