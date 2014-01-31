* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,745-0,805 versus 0,740-0,800 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,145.00 At 1215 local time 4,138.00 Previous close 4,155.00