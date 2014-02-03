* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,799 versus 0,745-0,801 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,075.00 At 1215 local time 4,088.00 Previous close 4,086.00