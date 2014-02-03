* Castor seed future March contract moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,897.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,952.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 4,075.00 High 4,107.00 Low 4,049.00 Close 4,067.00 Previous close 4,086.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:40 03Feb14 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Feb 03 * Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a weak note, firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,740-0,799 versus 0,745-0,801 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,075.00 At 1215 local time 4,088.00 Previous close 4,086.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 03 February 2014 14:40:39RTRS {C}ENDS