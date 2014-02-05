* Castor seed future March contract declined due to selling pressure from
bear operators.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,882.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,857.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
March Contract
Open 4,105.00
High 4,115.00
Low 4,039.00
Close 4,040.00
Previous close 4,093.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
15:21 05Feb14 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Feb 05
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,08,000-0,09,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,500 0,607-0,680 06,500 0,600-0,680
Gondal 08,000 591-0,678 09,000 588-0,665
Jasdan 1,000 524-0,650 1,000 527-0,660
Jamnagar 05,000 621-0,688 06,000 610-0,689
Junagadh 07,000 528-0,674 06,000 533-0,652
Keshod 03,000 510-0,643 02,500 510-0,625
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,609-0,680 0,608-0,680 0,607-0,668 0,600-0,665
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,240 2,600-3,410 2,630-3,400
Sesame (Black) 0,074 3,260-4,110 3,240-4,050
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,465 0,715-0,755 0,715-0,754
Rapeseeds 005 580-600 560-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,740 0,735 1,150 1,145
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 607 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325
[Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]