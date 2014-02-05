* Castor seed future March contract declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,882.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,857.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 4,105.00 High 4,115.00 Low 4,039.00 Close 4,040.00 Previous close 4,093.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:21 05Feb14 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Feb 05 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,607-0,680 06,500 0,600-0,680 Gondal 08,000 591-0,678 09,000 588-0,665 Jasdan 1,000 524-0,650 1,000 527-0,660 Jamnagar 05,000 621-0,688 06,000 610-0,689 Junagadh 07,000 528-0,674 06,000 533-0,652 Keshod 03,000 510-0,643 02,500 510-0,625 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,609-0,680 0,608-0,680 0,607-0,668 0,600-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 2,600-3,410 2,630-3,400 Sesame (Black) 0,074 3,260-4,110 3,240-4,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,465 0,715-0,755 0,715-0,754 Rapeseeds 005 580-600 560-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,735 1,150 1,145 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,230 1,220 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 607 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,610 2,610 3,960-3,970 3,960-3,970 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,810 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]