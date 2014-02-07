BRIEF-TV18 Broadcast March-qtr consol profit falls
* Consol profit in March-quarter last year was 828.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.02 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2oU1tMC Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,710-0,775 versus 0,710-0,782 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,044.00 At 1215 local time 4,046.00 Previous close 4,035.00
Apr 19 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/64 6.060/5.990 0.23 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/25 6.180/6.140 0.46 07.83 pct