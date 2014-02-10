* Castor seed future March contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,730-0,790 versus 0,710-0,781 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,076.00 At 1215 local time 4,126.00 Previous close 4,081.00