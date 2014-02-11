* Castor seed future March contract increased due to speculative buying support. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,895.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,825.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 4,076.00 High 4,170.00 Low 4,070.00 Close 4,150.00 Previous close 4,081.00